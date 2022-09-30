Good Friday morning in New York City, where the City Council might kill winter outdoor dining. Here's what else is happening:
- "I just yelled at people and threatened them": Genovese crime family associate Thomas Poli pleaded guilty yesterday to charges related to threatening people who didn't pay their gambling debts to his Bronx-based bookkeeping operation.
- Dragonetti Brothers Landscaping, a company that was contracted by New York City to prune trees, is being placed under a city monitorship so it can continue to work despite its owners being indicted on insurance fraud charges.
- Michelin released its "Bib Gourmand" list yesterday, which is basically their list of the best affordable restaurants in the city.
- Boston has banned the installation of artificial turf in its parks because those little rubber crumbs in there contain PFAS chemicals and they don't want little kids swallowing the stuff.
- The New York Times examined inequality in Buenos Aires through the tale of a high-end Michael Jackson impersonator and a perform-for-tips-on-the-street Michael Jackson impersonator.
- If you're quiet quitting, there's a chance your boss is in the process of "quiet firing" you.
- Supporters of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have turned the country's iconic yellow soccer jersey into a nationalistic symbol.
- The new trend in food Instagram is "laissez-faire" photography, or making your meal look a little bit gross but in a chic way.
- Not all men are normie dorky trash.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, it's the freakin' weekend:
Vibing 😌 pic.twitter.com/8UiXakLhPJ— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) September 27, 2022