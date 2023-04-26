Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where the Bed Bath & Beyond fire sale is underway. Here's what's happening:
- Mayor Eric Adams is pointing to the NYPD robot dog's role in searching the rubble of a recent parking garage collapse as evidence that the electronic canine is good and not a dumb expensive toy.
- NYPD sources told Pix 11 that cops have been told to stop parking illegally on sidewalks and in bike lanes after City Councilmember Lincoln Restler, who has introduced a bill that would allow people to submit photos of illegally parked cop cars, got into a heated argument with NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell about the issue.
- Democrats in the New York State Assembly have once again blocked a bill to strip the name off the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge — a moniker that was pushed through in 2017 by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo — and rename it the Tappan Zee Bridge.
- Dr. Beverly Prince, a retired surgeon and the owner of Langston Hughes' former townhouse in Harlem, is managing a delicate balance of keeping the house open to the public for tours and arts events while holding onto it as a private home, arguing that if she sold the house to a nonprofit, she'd be forfeiting Black wealth.
- In a move that's extremely rare for a civil trial, the jurors in the E. Jean Carroll-Donald Trump rape case in Manhattan are being discreetly shuttled to and from the courthouse by federal marshals and advised to use fake names to keep themselves totally anonymous.
- It seems Arizona's Democratic governor, Katie Hobbs, shot herself in the foot by vetoing a bipartisan state bill that would've allowed home cooks to legally sell their beloved tamales.
- Frazier Tharpe, the GQ writer who conducted a 2020 interview with John Mulaney that gets read aloud during the comedian's new Netflix special, gave the backstory of how the conversation with the then-coked-out Mulaney actually went down.
- Business Insider has a long piece about Salt Bae making employees wear cheap polyester uniforms, allegedly stealing tips and doing other bad things.
- And finally, yardwork season: