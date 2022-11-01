Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where Rockefeller Center is importing a Christmas tree from Lake George. Here's what else is happening:
- One of the private security firms hired by the MTA to stop turnstile jumpers was founded by a top Adams administration official, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks.
- The veteran Manhattan judge who sentenced Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison has been denied reappointment by the mayor's Advisory Committee on the Judiciary, a move that comes after the trial in which this judge annoyed Weinstein's defense lawyer, who happens to be good friends with the mayor's chief of staff, Frank Carone.
- The annual Bike Kill event in Red Hook last Saturday drew a lot of different kinds of bikes!
- The Powerball jackpot is now at $1.2 billion.
- A bunch of Brooklyn Nets fans sitting courtside last night wore "Fight Antisemitism" shirts in a move to confront Nets star Kyrie Irving, who recently tweeted out a link to an antisemitic documentary called Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.
- Researchers have discovered that after generations of poachers killing rhinos for their big horns, it appears that rhinos have begun to grow smaller horns as an evolutionary trick.
- About 15,000 Delta pilots voted yesterday to authorize a strike if their current contract negotiation doesn't go the way they want.
- Takeoff, a 28-year-old rapper who makes up one-third of Migos, was fatally shot last night at a bowling alley in Houston.
- "The party's over!" declared one member of Giorgia Meloni's new far-right government in Italy, which is vowing to ban raves.
best seat in the house: