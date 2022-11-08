Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where the hottest party in town is the line for Slutty Vegan. Here's what else is happening:
- A controversial political group led by Eric Adams' friend, the Rev. Alfred Cockfield II — which was set up to donate money to Adams-friendly candidates but has instead mostly given a lot of money to Cockfield himself — just gave $10,000 to Lee Zeldin.
- Cornell University is temporarily banning frat parties after at least four people were allegedly drugged and one person was sexually assaulted at parties over the weekend.
- A New York Supreme Court judge ruled last week that the planned affordable housing development for seniors that's supposed to be constructed on the site of the Elizabeth Street Garden in Little Italy didn't get a proper environmental review, which is giving new hope to the NIMBYs who want to block the project.
- Steinway Cafe-Billiards, a beloved pool hall in Astoria, is hanging on by a thread while a dispute over its back rent plays out in court.
- Fun (?) fact about your ballot: Officials are legally required to keep it in safe storage for almost two years after a given election.
- The sales profession is changing now that Millennials are in charge. (Salespeople don't golf anymore.)
- The 32-year-old scion of the Tyson Foods chicken empire, who's also currently the CFO of the company, was arrested over the weekend for allegedly entering a stranger's house while heavily intoxicated and falling asleep in her bed.
- Former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter has admitted that giving the World Cup to Qatar was a mistake, and specifically, his fault.
- Move over pickleball, the new cool sport teqball, which is basically ping pong but played with a full-sized soccer ball that you have to kick.
- And finally, a cooperative otter: