Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the Lincoln Tunnel is about to get rid of its final cash tollbooth.
- The Trump Organization tax evasion trial — which was put on hold because a key witness, the judge and then a court reporter all got COVID — resumes today in Manhattan.
- Sam Pirozzolo, a Staten Island optician who first made news in 2016 when his intricate Trump lawn sculpture burnt down, won a state Assembly seat this week.
- Republican George Santos, who won his race this week in New York's 3rd Congressional District on Long Island, is the first openly gay Republican to win a House seat. (His Democratic opponent, Robert Zimmerman, is also openly gay.)
- Suffolk County election officials have determined that a slowdown in the transmission of vote totals from voting machines to state servers on Election Night was just due to bad WiFi connections, not a cyber attack.
- Casey Neistat made a pretty good video about running in the New York City Marathon this year.
- A study published in JAMA Psychiatry yesterday found that a regular meditation practice is just as effective as Lexapro at managing anxiety.
- Some of the Saturday Night Live writers are temporarily boycotting their jobs in protest of Dave Chapelle's hosting gig.
- Uruguayan authorities seized $7 million worth of cocaine bricks that were stamped with the YouTube logo, an apparently common practice for identifying higher quality drugs. (Prada and Tesla logos have also recently been used for a similar purpose.)
- One thing the $1.9 billion jackpot winner could do with the money is come up with elaborate ways to spite their enemies.
- Tropical Storm Nicole, which could become a category 1 hurricane by the time it makes landfall, is threatening to ruin Tiffany Trump's wedding at Mar-a-Lago this weekend.
