Good Thursday morning in New York City, where somebody, somewhere probably tipped their landlord. Here's what else is happening:
- Bronx Assemblymember Kenny Burgos is pushing the latest iteration of a bill that would protect New Yorkers from the New York State Thruway Authority's sometimes exorbitant late fees that are added onto E-ZPass tolls which, for a variety of reasons, drivers weren't aware they owed in the first place.
- Gov. Kathy Hochul's latest budget appears to have dropped funding for the Homeowner Protection Program, a state initiative meant to help homeowners avoid foreclosure.
- "No one’s chasing anyone a mile and a half": The NYPD is (somewhat contentiously) cutting the timed 1.5 mile run from its test for new officers as part of an effort to recruit more cops.
- Rep. George Santos went and introduced a bill in Congress: A proposal to raise the cap for deductions on state and local property taxes, which the GOP generally dislikes but is popular in New York and New Jersey.
- Lea Michele's Funny Girl on Broadway extended its run but set an end date: Sep. 3, 2023.
- Cardi B has officially completed her community service duty.
- Alaskan sea otters, known by some fisherman as the "rats of the sea" because of their fondness for shellfish and other edible creatures, are bouncing back gloriously after once being nearly extinct.
- Contracted long haul truckers hired by USPS, who are working under pressure to compete with UPS and FedEx, have been involved in dozens of crashes that killed 79 people over the past three years, and at least 50 USPS contractors have been put on probation by the federal transportation department for their poor safety records.
- The Olympics is creating a stand-alone e-sports tournament that will include virtual chess, the car racing game Gran Turismo, and a few more really obscure games known mainly by "mobile game" enthusiasts.
- Sources say Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is "not beloved" by his teammates.
- The sun is about to get "more active" and start ejecting charged particles into space, a phenomenon that could cause power outages on Earth and force planes to be grounded.
- Spring is around the corner but it's not too late to wear the "it" coat of the season: A puffy jacket with bowtie pasta printed on it.
- Prince Harry is charging $33.09 for fans to watch a pay-per-view livestream of himself discussing his trauma with a famous doctor.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, sea rats snoozin: