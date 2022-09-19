Good Monday morning in New York City, where it could kiss 90 degrees. Here's what else is happening:
- Now a year after Mayor Eric Adams committed $200 million to turning empty hotel rooms to permanent affordable apartments or supportive housing units, the city hasn't created a single new room, a fact that may or may not be related to the mayor's cozy relationship with the Hotel Trades Council, the business group that's praying for a rebound in business travel.
- A new analysis by the real estate site Zumper found that the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in New York City was $4,400 in August, up almost 50% from the same time last year.
- A collection of southern Brooklyn civic groups are rallying in defense of Maimonides Hospital, which has come under scrutiny for high executive pay and allegedly declining patient care.
- Hell Gate has a detailed account of the arguably racist vigilante group in Park Slope that (kind of?) wants the cops to crack down on the alleged Prospect Park dog killer and other homeless people in the park.
- Manhattan has seen the largest post-Labor Day office attendance bump of any major metro area, signaling the possible beginning of a serious return to in-person work.
- Anyone who's been on the trains lately can sense the dilemma: The trains are now comfortably full (daily ridership hit a post-pandemic record of 3.7 million last week), yet the MTA isn't bringing in enough revenue to fund the system ... but 5.5 million people (the pre-pandemic level) is too damn crowded. So what's the answer?
- New Jersey, meanwhile, is in no danger of a return-to-work boom — new Census estimates show that nearly a quarter of workers 16 and older are still telecommuting.
- "We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lotta work on it. But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape," said President Biden, who is not a scientist.
- This week's issue of the New Yorker chronicles stand-up comedian Shane Gillis' success — and critical acclaim — after being hired but then immediately fired from S.N.L. for a racist joke he made on a podcast.
- King Charles has wrecked his hands with hand sanitizer.
- Of all the things teenagers could be into, the Beverage Girlie fixation on staying hydrated seems fine.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, swaggy walk:
Happy pupper...🐶😃 pic.twitter.com/XDdGf23hFo— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 18, 2022