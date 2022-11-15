Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where Tavern on the Green loves to host a loud party. Here's what else is happening:
- In the four years since New York City raised its minimum wage to $15, inflation has caught up — and so have Denver and Seattle, where the minimum wages are higher.
- "I would kindly ask you to shut the f-ck up": Democrats in southern Brooklyn are not happy about party leaders' suggestions that candidates in the increasingly conservative part of the borough didn't work or campaign hard enough to keep their seats.
- Curbed chronicles the "rise of the pissed-off small landlord."
- Bayonne Police Captain Paul Jamolawicz died suddenly while on duty last Friday.
- There's a new documentary premiering at the DOC NYC festival that covers the secretive, Succession-esque history of Gardiner's Island, the privately owned island off the coast of East Hampton.
- "Everybody’s got their headphones in, so who’s really listening to any of the announcements? It’s background noise, if I had to be honest.": Subway conductors are less than convinced that reading announcements at every stop about there being a police presence is solving any problems.
- Scientists are concerned that a global drop in sperm counts could soon threaten reproduction rates.
- But for the time being, the world has 8 billion people in it, which is a lot.
- It appears that Ivanka Trump cropped Don Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, out of a group pic from Tiffany Trump's wedding.
- It also appears that Ivanka and her brothers are trying to sell their mom's Upper East Side townhouse for $26.5 million.
- Congrats to King Charles for finally being named Ranger of The Great Park.
- Dua Lipa swears it's not true that she's performing at the World Cup in Qatar.
