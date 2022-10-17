Good Monday morning in New York City, where the Jets are good now. Here's what else is happening:
- Brookfield Properties is spending $50 million to turn the MetroTech Center into "Brooklyn Commons," a hip office complex with Adirondack chairs outside and a Blank Street Coffee.
- June Homes, an app-based third party apartment rental company that counts Demi Lovato among its funders, seems like an awfully risky and expensive method for renting a place in New York.
- Donald Trump has officially endorsed Lee Zeldin for governor, calling him "a great and brilliant lawyer" in a Truth Social post.
- Meanwhile, the hot gossip at the Beach Cafe, the Republican bar on the Upper East Side, is that staffers at Fox News and Newsmax are bored with Trump and are increasingly smitten with Ron DeSantis for 2024.
- Gov. Kathy Hochul promised that 20 legal weed dispensaries would be open in New York by the end of the year, but so far, there are none (with licenses) — and there's no indication when or where any will open.
- Jin, the 29-year-old elder statesman of BTS, will be taking a break from the band to fulfill his South Korean military service obligation.
- Lil Yachty released "Poland," a joke song inspired by Poland Spring water and cough syrup less than two weeks ago, and it's already a hit and now he's been invited by the prime minister of Poland to visit the country.
- Don't want a little bag of popcorn clipped to your bougie cocktail? Too bad, it's happening!
- According to a new Vice investigation, cocaine has gotten pretty bad.
- A thousand Paddington bear stuffed animals that were left outside Buckingham Palace after the Queen died have been washed and donated to charity.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, don't fight a crab: