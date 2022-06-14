Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where NYPD SUVs are spreading awareness about Lupus and mental health issues. Here's what else is happening:
- Mayor Eric Adams said he wants to start construction in the next five years on a plan (that doesn't yet exist) to fix the BQE.
- Rapper Roddy Ricch has been cleared of all charges after being arrested outside Citi Field over the weekend for allegedly having a gun in the car he arrived in.
- A giant new mural featuring 17 Brownsville luminaries, including Mike Tyson and chess grandmaster Maurice Ashley, has been painted on the side of NYCHA building in the Brooklyn neighborhood.
- Today is Primary Day for congressional and state races in Maine, South Carolina, Nevada and North Dakota.
- Philip Baker Hall, the character actor known for his roles in several Paul Thomas Anderson movies as well Lt. Bookman on Seinfeld, has died at the age of 90.
- Public libraries are the hot new coworking space.
- If you like niche exercise activities that involve lots of expensive gear, check out cross country swimming.
- Major U.S. retailers are about to have massive sales because they're sitting on too much stuff.
- Lizzo has released a new version of her song “GRRRLS” after the original got called out for containing an ableist slur that's offensive to people with cerebral palsy.
- Summer school is sort of in session at the University of Austin (not the actual University of Texas at Austin).
- And finally, blue whales are big:
