Good Wednesday morning in New York City, a town that people have written great novels about. Here's what's happening:
- The family that lives in the West Caldwell, New Jersey, house that Samuel Alito lived in 15 years ago is receiving a lot of hate mail intended for the Supreme Court justice.
- This $1.5 million "two bedroom" in the West Village (it's two units with a hallway in between) features a shower hidden in a closet in the living room.
- The MTA is deeply concerned that subway surfing incidents have risen more than 300% since 2020, with 449 cases of people riding on or outside train cars reported in the first five months of this year.
- More than 6,000 Atlantic City casino workers are going on strike to demand higher wages.
- R. Kelly is being sentenced in Brooklyn today in his sex abuse case and could face life in prison.
- Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony yesterday about President Trump's behavior on January 6th should be the end of Donald Trump, it was the most damning testimony yet, it just changed everything. We have heard this before.
- The New York Times details the incredible amount of technical work that went into make a feature-length Marcel the Shell movie.
- As people start returning to the office, some workers are concerned that their giddy coworkers are being really loud and disruptive, which makes it hard to get things done.
- Speaking of loud and disruptive, towns across the country are erupting in civil war over the rise of pickleball and its unique noise.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, too far:
This dogs face. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/a5uDQLaN32— Kevín (@KevOnStage) June 28, 2022