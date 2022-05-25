Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where the Rangers are back in it. Here's what else is happening:
- Tuesday's fatal mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, wherein an 18-year-old gunman is accused of killing 19 students and two adults, was the 27th school shooting so far this year, according to a tally kept by Education Week.
- Alan Rosen, the third-generation owner of the Junior's diner-and-cheesecake empire, donated $20,000 to an NYPD initiative to swap cash and iPads for people's guns.
- A federal judge has decided that despite the detainee deaths, chronic staff absenteeism and lack of medical care for inmates at Rikers Island, the jail complex can go ahead with a plan to fix itself rather than have the U.S. government take over.
- City health officials said yesterday that there are now 10 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease in the Bronx.
- CBS has pulled the season finale of its show FBI because the episode's plot involved a school shooting that's too similar to what actually happened yesterday in Texas.
- A new report from a top British civil servant details the drinking-til-4 a.m., vomit-all-over, wine-stained-wall parties that Boris Johnson held at 10 Downing Street during lockdown.
- If you've been living in your multi-person New York City apartment way longer than any of the other roommates and now give yourself the best room, charge yourself less rent, and hold all the quirky secrets of the place, you might be an Apartment Mayor.
- If you're a giant muscular movie star who plays vulnerable characters, you might be a Sadboi Big Man.
- Eleven Madison Park is selling $300 vegan meal kits containing a day's worth of meals and snacks for two. Why?
