Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where protests are planned in response to the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Here's what else is happening:
- Since New York's pandemic eviction moratorium was lifted back in January, landlords have been evicting thousands of tenants a week.
- The New York Post found that the NYPD's revived anti-crime units, which are supposed to be taking guns off the streets, have mostly just been pulling cars over and busting people for tinted windows and bent license plates.
- Mayor Eric Adams' budget for this fiscal year includes no new funding to fix Coney Island's boardwalk, even as the city keeps paying out settlements for people who get hurt from the nails that are sticking out of those old wooden boards.
- "When it comes to being unpopular, I’m unfortunately somewhat of an expert," explains Bill de Blasio in an Atlantic piece about why President Biden's approval rating is sinking ahead of the midterm elections.
- New York City's newest local news site, Hell Gate, finally cracked the case of why all those new crab boil restaurants opened during the pandemic.
- Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper claims in a new memoir that President Donald Trump asked if Black Lives Matter protesters who were demonstrating outside the White House in 2020 could be "shot in the legs or something."
- Film and TV sets in Atlanta, including one for French heist series Lupin, have been hit with what appear to be organized efforts to steal millions of dollars with of equipment.
- The NFT market has nearly collapsed.
- A new entry into the should-you-wear-shoes-inside-the-house wars: Take them off because science shows that walking barefoot is good for you.
- American chip flavors are boring.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, Catdog:
cat using testing snapchat dog filter tongue out lick licking air pic.twitter.com/ywvzBJDJcf— meow (@meowniments) May 2, 2022