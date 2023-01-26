Good Thursday morning in New York City, where Julia Fox is cohabiting with mice. Here's what else is happening:
- More than 8,700 New York City children lost parents or caregivers to COVID-19 — more than double the national rate — and an investigation by The City and other journalism outfits found that underfunded mental health programs in public schools meant "grieving students were largely overlooked and often didn’t get the help they needed."
- If New York City fully enforces its new law against short-term rentals, about 10,000 Airbnb listings could be wiped off the platform by the end of the year.
- The NYPD said yesterday that it's launching a smartphone app for city residents to report crimes and "compliment" police officers.
- Any publicity — including a weird association with George Santos — may as well be good publicity for Baruch College's mens volleyball team, which is a perennial Division III powerhouse!
- A 29-year-old New Jersey woman has been arrested for faking her age in order to enroll at a New Brunswick high school, where she began to make friends with the alleged goal of recruiting girls into a sex trafficking network.
- North West, the 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is making her voice acting debut in the new Paw Patrol movie. (Kim is also "in" it.)
- According to the reservation site Open Table, more and more people are going out to restaurants by themselves.
- One way new home buyers can resolve the issue of furniture industry supply chain nightmares is to pay a little extra to keep all the furniture that realtors used to stage the place.
- Amtrak posted its own impressive train conductor fan art yesterday.
- Here's a video of an Uber Eats delivery guy walking onto the court in the middle of a college basketball game to deliver food to the referee.
