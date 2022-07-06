Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where Taylor Swift's Tribeca stalker has finally been arrested. Here's what else is happening:
- New York City doctors, doulas and activists with spare bedrooms are preparing for an influx of out-of-state abortion seekers.
- The governors of New York and New Jersey have agreed to split the cost for the Gateway tunnel project, with digging tentatively scheduled to start next year.
- Firefighters in Stamford, Connecticut, successfully rescued a woman who somehow got stuck under a bus.
- Staten Island got an early 4th of July show this year when a barge carrying loads of fireworks caught fire on July 3rd, causing a bunch of fireworks to explode.
- The NYPD is making its fitness test easier in an effort to hire more officers to replace a wave of retiring cops.
- Sotheby's in Manhattan is auctioning off a 76 million-year-old skeleton of a Gorgosaurus, which is an earlier version of a T-Rex.
- The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has reached a point where supply in many countries is far outstripping demand, leading to tens of millions of doses being tossed in the garbage.
- An aquarium in Japan had to start feeding its penguins cheaper fish for budgetary reasons but now the penguins are refusing to eat.
- More and more, robots are sad.
- It's ScootSki season.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, great technique:
Kitty massage..🐈🐾💆😍 pic.twitter.com/GwH2O2N7Qp— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) July 4, 2022