Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where Williamsburg is the new 5th Avenue. Here's what else is happening:
- The NYPD said someone stole an empty American Airlines bus at JFK Airport early this morning and drove it all the way through Brooklyn Heights and into Manhattan before finally getting pulled over.
- THE CITY reports that the number of rent-stabilized apartments in the rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Ridgewood dropped more than 65% from 2019 to 2021 — compared to a 10% citywide decline — and tenant advocates suspect many independent landlords might simply be failing to register their regulated units.
- Erick Adame, the former NY1 weatherman who was fired after someone leaked photos from webcamming he'd done in the past, shared his side of the story in a great interview with Death, Sex & Money that's out this morning.
- Anyway Cafe, the Russian bar on East 2nd Street, is closing — though the bar's employees might start a new bar in the same space.
- The New York Post tagged along with an NYPD team as it raided unlicensed weed shops in Washington Heights.
- Democratic state lawmakers in Connecticut have introduced a bill to ban the term "Latinx" on government documents on the grounds that it bastardizes the Spanish language and is thus cultural appropriation.
- In other Connecticut news, the New York Times published a long piece about a 59-year-old guy in Norwalk who doesn't wear shoes.
- Several high-powered Washington lobbying firms that are doing pro-bono work advocating for military support for Ukraine also happen to have lucrative contracts with arms companies that stand to benefit from the war.
- Car companies are still making manual transmission vehicles because 20-somethings find automatic cars boring to drive.
- Raving is back in.
- 100 gecs made some ska songs.
