- The Daily Beast reports that one of Rep. George Santos' campaign donors was Italian national and confessed migrant smuggler Rocco Oppedisano, whose relatives own a high-end Italian restaurant in Queens.
- Brooklyn Surrogate Court Judge Harriet L. Thompson, who stands accused by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct of making racist and homophobic remarks and also failing to administer court business "in a timely manner," has resigned a week ahead of her scheduled misconduct hearing.
- The Kuwaiti-owned space formerly occupied by Caroline's Comedy Club will now be home to an outpost of Spin NYC, a ping-pong bar co-founded by Susan Sarandon.
- Flash mob pioneers Improv Everywhere has once again canceled the annual No Pants Subway Ride.
- The Metrograph movie theater in the Lower East Side is running a Joe Pesci appreciation series.
- Congrats to the epic dance number "Naatu Naatu" from RRR for winning best song at the Golden Globes last night.
- Congrats to this nine-year-old Maryland girl and avid paleontologist who found an ultra-rare megalodon shark tooth on the beach.
- Derek Jeter: still boring!
- Dryuary must be an extra-rough time for shelf turds.
