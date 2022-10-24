Good Monday morning in New York City, where Bill de Blasio is in his brunette era. Here's what else is happening:
- Jury selection begins today in Manhattan for the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial.
- After six years and dozens of public meetings that ended with the Battery Park City Authority fielding and incorporating feedback into its storm resiliency plan, residents who love the little patch of grass at Wagner Park are still upset that the authority is going to tear down and rebuild a taller park.
- The Trust for Governors Island is waiting for a judge to give the green light to build a 20-story hotel, a shopping district and parking for up to 200 vehicles, which it contends is necessary for subsidizing public access to the island.
- Ted Cruz went to the Yankee game last night and earned himself a few Bronx salutes.
- Wollman Rink in Central Park is open for the season.
- Former hedge fund manager Rishi Sunak seems poised to become Great Britain's next prime minister, and the country's first leader of Indian descent.
- The United States only recycled 5% of its plastic waste in 2021, according to a new report from Greenpeace.
- Peter Schjeldahl, the longtime art critic for The New Yorker, has died at the age of 80.
- The New York State Sheep and Wool Festival, which began in 1980 as a livestock auction and 4-H gathering up in Rhinebeck, has been discovered by young fashionable knitwear enthusiasts.
- Speaking of fashion, men are confused as to how many buttons to button on their shirts.
- Everybody is a sexy baby.
