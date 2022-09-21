Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where Goop doesn't pay its taxes on time. Here's what else is happening:
- A man who was being detained on the jail barge at Hunts Point was hospitalized yesterday after jumping off the boat into the East River.
- A longstanding hope among transit advocates to revive a 60-year-defunct LIRR track in Queens and turn it into a subway line appears to have taken a back seat to a plan for building a 47-acre greenway, which the influential Regional Plan Association characterized as something that could actually get done "during our lifetime."
- Mike Birbiglia is returning to Broadway with a new one-man show about swimming, middle-age and death.
- Former NY1 meteorologist Erick Adame, who was fired by the channel after someone leaked his personal nude pictures to his boss, has already gotten a job offer from another station, according to his rep.
- E-bike delivery workers for DoorDash have a brutal uphill battle for getting compensation if they get hit by a car on the job because DoorDash considers them private contractors and thus doesn't have to provide workplace safety protections.
- Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season last night, tying Babe Ruth's one-time single-season record.
- It definitely seems like the chess teen is cheating.
- Tariq, a.k.a. Corn Kid, got the Style Section treatment.
- Future sold his music catalog to a BlackRock-backed investment firm for an undisclosed eight-figure sum.
- In other news, the new Space Force anthem is "not a banger."
- Next time you find yourself in Singapore, you can enjoy lukewarm leftovers from one of the island's high end hotel buffets for $7.50.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, the head lift at :30:
A seal wants to play with friends pic.twitter.com/YylPQ2nfQe— Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) September 15, 2022