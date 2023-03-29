Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where a Trump indictment is not expected to happen this week. Here's what else is happening:
- Streetsblog first reported that the MTA, in an effort to secure federal approval for its congestion pricing plan, told the Federal Highway Administration it'll spend $120 million worth of congestion pricing revenue over five years to mitigate pollution in the Bronx.
- New York City's annual participatory budgeting process, which allows residents in certain City Council districts to vote on how to spend a small pool of discretionary money in their neighborhood, is underway and continuing through April 2.
- The NYPD said a Trump supporter hanging around outside Manhattan Supreme Court was arrested Tuesday after pulling a knife on two passersby, one of whom had two young children with her.
- "He’s a sociopath and abuser and that is how virtually everyone speaks about him": Amid the confusion over Jonathan Majors' assault arrest, former colleagues from the New York theater scene and Majors' alma mater, Yale drama school, have spoken out accusing the actor of abusive behavior in the past.
- A Maryland appeals court has reinstated Adnan Syed's previously overturned murder conviction because Young Lee, the brother of the late Hae Min Lee, wasn't notified or invited to attend the hearing where the state vacated the conviction. (The court has ordered a do-over of the hearing.)
- Dr. Anthony Fauci sold a memoir proposal to Penguin Random House for nearly $5 million, according to "publishing insiders" who spoke with Page Six.
- People in Brazil love wearing Yankees hats — even if they don't know who the Yankees are or what baseball is — because it looks "stylish and sophisticated."
- Complaints about air travel have reached new heights.
