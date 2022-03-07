Good morning, it's Monday in New York City, where non-babies can remove their masks in class. Here's what else is happening:
- Because Donald Trump doesn't use email and no former Trump associate except admitted liar Michael Cohen is willing to testify against him, it appears that Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg doesn't think he can prove that Trump committed a crime by lowballing the value of his real estate assets on certain documents.
- Data reviewed by THE CITY shows that between 2015 and 2020, when people were charged with hate crimes in New York City, 65% of cases ended with some conviction, but only 15% ended with a hate crime conviction, suggesting that in most cases, the hate crime charges get dropped at some point in the prosecutorial process.
- Broadway is keeping its vaccine and masking mandates in place through April.
- Rudy Giuliani, Matt Lauer, Michael Cohen, Andrew Cuomo: All disgraced men who frequent Fresco by Scotto on West 52nd Street.
- At a conference of elite GOP donors in New Orleans, Donald Trump joked (?) that the U.S. should put the Chinese flag on its fighter jets and "bomb the shit out of Russia," thereby tricking the Russians into thinking China attacked them, "and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch."
- More and more, doctors aren't asking you to step on the scale when you go for a check-up.
- Long books: Give 'em a shot.
- And finally, teamwork:
Heron hitches a ride on a hippo.🦛𓅞🌊 pic.twitter.com/bbEuducpaR— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) March 7, 2022