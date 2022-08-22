Good Monday morning in New York City, where people still aren't returning to the theater. Here's what else is happening:
- The NYPD has placed two Queens officers on modified duty while the department investigates whether the officers improperly chased an illegal ATV in a way that led to the dirt bike driver and passenger fatally crashing.
- NYCHA uses such old models for its boilers, elevators and other equipment that replacement parts no longer exist, so the agency has a facility where this stuff is made in-house by a giant robot.
- Eight people had to be rescued off a yacht in New York Harbor yesterday after the boat caught fire and eventually sank.
- The Times (piggybacking off Politico reporting) followed Eric Adams every night for 30 days and realized that the mayor who talks up the return of citywide nightlife mostly goes to the same high-end restaurant that his tax-evader friends own, orders the same fish, and then goes to the same private club he's not actually a member of.
- Congrats to Hobby's Deli in Newark for being recognized as one of the best Jewish delis in the country.
- There are dumber things to be really into than bread clips, which real heads know as "occlupanids."
- Here's a sweet pic of the moon.
- Here are some stressful pics of natural wonders overrun with tourists.
- And here's a delightful BBC video about fika, Sweden's government-mandated coffee break tradition that usually involves eating cinnamon rolls, cookies and cake along with your double shot.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, get outta here!:
Cat-punched seal returns to sea. pic.twitter.com/1EAt1sDIIf— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) August 14, 2022