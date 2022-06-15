Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where Eleven Madison Park's foray into vegan dining isn't going well. Here's what else happening:

  • Mayor Eric Adams is officially endorsing Gov. Kathy Hochul for reelection.
  • New York City office occupancy broke 40% last week for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
  • "It doesn't make me feel safer but I'm happy that they're trying": Cars and trucks are still plowing into the bike lanes around Union Square where the city recently installed little rubber bumpers.
  • Anthony Pandrella, a Gambino crime family associate, was found guilty yesterday of murdering a loan shark at the victim's house in Sheepshead Bay back in 2018.
  • Drivers who keep their vehicles in a garage on 187th Street are pissed because the facility's elevator broke down back in February and they haven't been able to get their cars out since.
  • New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is trying to lure corporations to relocate because his state plans to protect abortion rights.
  • Good on the kindergarteners of Stone Harbor, New Jersey, who raised and recently released 18 orphaned turtles.
  • More than 100 million people living in the middle of the United States are being advised to stay inside today because of a massive heat wave.
  • The Wendy Williams Show, which has been airing without its host who suffers from an autoimmune disorder, will broadcast its final episode on Friday.
  • "I don’t want to be emotional, but it is one of the greatest moments in my life," said Nelson Mandela back in 1997 after meeting the Spice Girls.
  • Austin Butler, the star of the new Elvis biopic, can't stop doing Elvis Voice.
  • And finally, leaving it all on the field: