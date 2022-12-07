Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where Aaron Judge will remain a highly-paid Yankee. Here's what else is happening:
- Gov. Kathy Hochul, who won last month's election by a surprisingly narrow margin — partly due to her underwhelming effort to woo progressive voters — has not signaled any willingness to raise taxes on rich people, which is a major goal among progressives.
- Psychiatric nurses, who are in the middle of contract negotiations with several of the city's biggest hospital networks, are currently warning that they don't have the staffing or capacity to accommodate Mayor Eric Adams' plan to involuntarily hospitalize more people with mental illness.
- New York City's Christmas tree trade is a year-round operation that relies on bringing in as much cash as possible in a one-month window, so yes, it's a cutthroat industry.
- Congrats to 23-year-old weed cultivator Eleni, a.k.a. the Godmother, who won "Best Gas" (?) at this year's New York Growers Cup.
- An Upper West Side dog who broke loose during a walk, jumped into the Hudson River and swam all the way across to New Jersey, has been reunited with his owner.
- Qatar has two government-sanctioned retail stores that sell alcohol to foreign elites, and they're currently full of World Cup team staffers stuffing shopping carts.
- It's actually pretty hard to fall off a cruise ship.
- It was a big year for the saluting emoji.
- The sawshark has a funny face.
