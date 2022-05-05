Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the workout group in Marcus Garvey Park will get to stay, after all. Here's what else is happening:
- A planned 900-unit apartment tower at West 145th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem, which once had the backing of Rev. Al Sharpton and was set to house a civil rights museum, might not get built now that City Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan, who represents the neighborhood, is opposing the plan on the grounds that it'll further drive gentrification.
- Shawn Williams, a Brooklyn man who was arrested at 19 and thrown in prison for 24 years for a murder he didn't commit, has won a $10.5 million settlement related to the NYPD detective who allegedly coerced a witness into blaming him.
- Because of a Hamilton rule change that barred people from buying tickets on behalf of rich clients, Robert Samuel, a professional line-waiter, has seen the show 10 times because he has to buy a ticket for the client and himself. (He loves it.)
- "He was just telling jokes, you know Dave": Mayor Eric Adams said he hung out with Dave Chappelle in Los Angeles right after someone charged at the comedian with a knife on stage.
- Jamestown, the first "successful" English settlement in the United States, may not survive another generation because of rising sea levels.
- Was Ginni Thomas the Roe draft opinion leaker?
- The new trend among British real estate agents is to put luxury store shopping bags in listing photos to distract from the fact that the apartments they're advertising are small and crappy.
- Speaking of luxury (and scams?), the Gucci store will now accept Bitcoin.
- The BBC is making a documentary about Elon Musk.
- For all our Severance heads out there, here's the backstory on the weird office supplies in Lumon's Metadata Refinement department, including Ricken's self-help book, which is actually an 80-page text written by the show's creator.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, run lap, receive drink:
Gotta burn those calories...🐈🐾🥛👧😅 pic.twitter.com/dZEQalmDrU— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) May 5, 2022