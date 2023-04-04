Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where it's already time for teens to apply to summer jobs. Here's what else is happening:
- Hell Gate reporters stood in line all night waiting for the Trump arraignment, unlike the big shot TV reporters who paid someone else to save them a spot.
- Amtrak has restored its New York City-to-Montreal service.
- Suffolk County police are searching for TikTok users who've allegedly participated in the Kool-Aid Man challenge, a viral bit where they smash through fences like the famed fruity drink mascot.
- Kellen Curry, an Air Force reservist and a confirmed J.P. Morgan employee, has registered to run against Rep. George Santos in next year's Republican primary in New York's 3rd Congressional District.
- Lorraine Hansberry's play, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, is coming to Broadway with Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan starring.
- Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina have introduced a bill that would ban participation trophies in kids' sports.
- Ice Spice, Fivio Foreign, French Montana and other local acts are headlining Summer Jam this June.
- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is starring in a live-action remake of his Disney animated hit Moana.
- We have hot ketchup now.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, strong neck!: