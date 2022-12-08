Good Thursday morning in New York City, where it might snow (in the suburbs). Here's what else is happening:
- Realtors say that rents in Manhattan and Brooklyn have leveled out after their astronomical rise and will now remain steadily out of reach for most people, for the time being.
- Ari Kagan, a Democratic City Councilmember from southern Brooklyn whose district was recently eliminated, has switched parties and decided to run as a Republican for the seat representing Bay Ridge — and he maybe has a shot at winning if he hammers a tough-on-crime message.
- Mayor Eric Adams showed up at Andrew Cuomo's 65th birthday party at Kenneth and Maria Cuomo Cole's house this week.
- A road rage incident on the Long Island Expressway this week ended with one of the drivers getting his throat slashed.
- Britney Griner has been freed in a prisoner swap with Russia.
- Washington, D.C. will make its buses free to ride starting next summer, joining other American cities that have recently turned from a fare-collection model to one that sees subsidized mass transit as a key to equity.
- "I could’ve just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes over and over again in my life, but I learned from that": In the new Harry & Meghan Netflix show, Prince Harry talks about wearing a Nazi uniform as a Halloween costume as a 20-year-old, facing backlash, and then educating himself about the Holocaust.
- In Ridgewood, Queens, a.k.a. the fourth coolest neighborhood in America, kids are drinking natural wine in the club.
- In other beverage news, we're apparently in the golden age of soda.
- Tonight is the final broadcast of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.
