It’s Friday morning in New York City and we sure do love our game shows. The popularity of soap operas and daytime talk shows may have declined, but game shows have stood the test of time, keeping us invested in guessing the cost of grocery items on the “Price is Right” or the next letter in a phrase on “Wheel of Fortune.”
Here’s what else is happening:
- On Monday, the MTA will reopen 36 more bathrooms in subway stations that were closed during the pandemic, with dozens more slated to be reopened by Labor Day.
- Travis Scott will not face criminal charges for the crowd surge of his 2021 Astroworld concert that left 10 people dead.
- A group of Staten Island firefighters who desperately needed extra help while fighting a blaze plan to sue the city over a mandate that forced the closest firehouse to close for medical check ups, delaying assistance that almost cost two of the firefighters their lives.
- Gov. Kathy Hochul signed off on a New York State Police request to raise the maximum age for new hires from 29 to 34 as the agency expands recruitment efforts.
- A new study shows that a torn ACL may be able to heal itself, but surgeons aren’t so sure.
- AI has the power to do tremendous good in the world — like using it to make phone bots that annoy telemarketers.
- But it also has the power to do really weird things, like infiltrating Amazon’s bestseller book list with bizarre AI-generated titles.
- And finally, celebrating the last day of Pride Month: