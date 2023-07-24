It's Monday morning in New York City, and commuting to the office today may feel easier than pre-pandemic.
With hybrid workers usually staying home on Mondays and Fridays, those who do have to go into a physical work space on those days are noticing a quieter commute... but let's not jinx it.
Here's what else is happening:
- Sen. Chuck Schumer made a plea Sunday for NYC to establish a “Tony Bennett Day” in honor of the late Queens native, who died on July 21.
- Elon Musk revealed Twitter’s new “X” logo, which replaced the famous bird, in his latest big change to the social media site.
- Trash cans on Fifth Avenue between 42nd Street to 61st Street in Manhattan were replaced with newer, sleeker modern receptacles.
- New Jersey drivers keep running over baby terrapin turtles, but experts are hoping a change in status from a “species of interest” to a “species of special concern” will help protect them, along with more education efforts and habitat conservation.
- Police dog handlers filed a lawsuit against the city, arguing that they were cheated out of overtime pay because of all the caring they have to do for their working dogs at home.
- Zipcar snatched up the one parking spot a Brooklyn woman had on her block, and she’s not happy about it.
- Workers at a Staten Island library found $1,200 cash inside a returned book, and together tracked down the person it belonged to, a 73-year-old woman, to return it.
- And finally, checking out the new crib: