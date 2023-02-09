Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the Bed, Bath & Beyond in Chelsea lives to see another day. Here's what else is happening:
- Asylum seekers who were recently bused from New York City to Quebec have already begun coming back to New York after realizing that Canada is extremely cold and jobs there are less than easy to come by.
- Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato, who played Pop Warner with Bon Jovi's son, worked in his family's Lincroft, N.J. deli operating the cold cut slicer, and made a cameo in a show with Jay and Silent Bob, is officially the Most Jersey Player in the Super Bowl.
- In other New Jersey news: Don't let Fleishman Is In Trouble fool you, moving to the Garden State and raising a family is totally fine.
- In offices where "quiet quitting" is a thing (?), some people said that exhibiting common sense and basic good manners has been enough to earn them promotions and raises.
- Police off the coast of New Zealand seized a shipment of cocaine — reportedly enough to supply Australian coke users for an entire year — that was left floating in the water for another smuggler boat to pick up.
- For the past 12 years, an alcoholism treatment center in Glasgow has successfully been using a model where live-in patients have a "pour" of booze every two hours, which is enough to prevent seizures from withdrawal but not enough to get them drunk.
- A new paper out in the journal Current Biology finds that killer whale moms in the Pacific Northwest who've given birth to males over the past four decades have disproportionately suffered because even as adults, the sons still rely on their moms to feed them and take care of them.
- And finally, wish you would: