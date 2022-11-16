Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where The Lion King has been raking it in on Broadway for 25 years now. Here's what else is happening:
- Julius' bar in Greenwich Village, the oldest gay bar in New York City, is in line to be recognized as an official city landmark.
- The professional men's soccer team NYCFC, which has long played its home games at Yankee Stadium, is getting its own stadium in Willets Point, Queens, as part of a complex that'll also include 2,500 "affordable" apartments and a retail hub.
- Today is the New York Post's 221st birthday, so it ran an op-ed from Cindy Adams titled "Nothing says NYC more than the NY Post."
- A fancified Terminal A at Newark Airport is set to open next month.
- Mets manager Buck Showalter has been named National League Manager of the Year, despite the team's failure to make it out of the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
- There's a popular (?) TikTokker named Caleb Simpson who appears to ask strangers in New York City how much their rent is and then asks to go inside, where he films little MTV Cribs-style videos.
- Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner reportedly told Donald that they want no part in his 2024 campaign.
- Legal experts told Axios that Sam Bankman-Fried may be able to claim "incompetence" as a way to get out of going to prison for losing FTX investors' money.
- Mariah Carey is no longer the Queen of Christmas™, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
