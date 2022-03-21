Good Monday morning in New York City, where we've got some appreciation for Gabriel, the guy who bikes around with a basketball on his head. Here's what else is happening:
- Errol Louis has a column up this morning critiquing the first few months of Eric Adams' tough-on-crime mayoralty, which has been marked by the continued crisis on Rikers Island and a subway patrol plan that many within the department consider "a dog and pony show."
- Bloomberg details how New York City's apparent economic recovery — rents are spiking, high-end restaurants are full — is masking the fact that the city's unemployment rate is still 7.6%, double the national average.
- Thanks to the new Citizens Air Complaint Program, New Yorkers with smartphones and time on their hands are making a hobby of filming cars and trucks idling for 3 minutes, sending the footage to 311, and collecting the $87.50 reward, which is a quarter of the revenue from the fine the city issues the driver.
- Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is on board with running a ferry line up the East Side of Manhattan and over to LaGuardia Airport.
- A small boat sunk into the Gowanus Canal over the weekend.
- A warning to those just returning to the office after two years: Bougie desk salads have gotten more expensive.
- Women with stubborn IBS, you may actually be suffering from a different gastrointestinal condition called "small intestinal bacterial overgrowth," or SIBO.
- Someone tried launching a Tesla on a hilly street in Los Angeles and it didn't go well.
- This week's issue of the New Yorker includes an entertaining dispatch from the Margaritaville-branded retirement community in Daytona Beach.
