Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the Yankees' Opening Day got rained out. Here's what else is happening:
- Now two weeks after President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would take in 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, New York City's agency that typically helps resettle refugees hasn't offered any plan for helping to make that happen.
- Nathaniel Glover, a 61-year-old rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member who performed with Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five under the name Kidd Creole, was convicted of manslaughter yesterday for fatally stabbing a homeless man in Midtown five years ago.
- The NYPD said yesterday that shoplifting complaints in New York City are up 81% year-to-date.
- Be sure to hydrate before reading this dizzying tale of a broken utility pole in East Williamsburg that was ready to collapse and kill someone at any minute, all while every city agency and utility company imaginable declined to be responsible for fixing it. (In the end, the corporate culprit did step forward and fix it.)
- The U.S. has reportedly sanctioned Vladimir Putin's top-secret daughters.
- More and more, American workers are asking for raises simply to keep up with inflation.
- They're saying Michael Bay's new movie, Ambulance, is good, which means Michael Bay is good now?
- A bunch of stuff that belonged to the late actor Betty White is being auctioned off in Beverly Hills in September.
- Here's a charming little essay about the trend of tough-acting teen boys in suburban England wearing man purses to the pub.
- And finally, pup in the breeze:
Its a bit windy out there..🐕🐾💨🍃😅 pic.twitter.com/1c8gWxg3aU— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 6, 2022