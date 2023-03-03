Good Friday morning in New York City, where the shoe shining business isn't what it used to be. Here's what else is happening:

  • The former East Village headquarters of The Wing is up for sale for $22.5 million. (The furniture inside is also for sale.)
  • Columbia University is permanently cutting its requirement that applicants submit SAT or ACT scores.
  • New York Times book critic Michiko Kakutani has some deep thoughts about Flaco the Owl.
  • The marketing team behind Scream 6 is sending people out into public wearing that famous spooky mask in cities across the country, causing unsuspecting civilians to freak out and call 911.
  • Former Lakers guard (and Brooklyn native) Smush Parker is attempting the extremely rare post-playing career transition to becoming an NBA referee.
  • Alex Murdaugh, once a prominent South Carolina lawyer, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday after being convicted of killing his wife and son.
  • A high-tech scan of the Pyramid of Khufu at Giza revealed a previously undiscovered 30-foot-long tunnel inside, and nobody knows what it was for.
  • The cool new thing on TikTok is to eat an orange while you're showering because it smells good and has other mental health benefits.
  • The Nasaissance is underway.
  • Brunch sucks.
  • Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
  • And finally, BACK it up: