Good Friday morning in New York City, where the shoe shining business isn't what it used to be. Here's what else is happening:
- The former East Village headquarters of The Wing is up for sale for $22.5 million. (The furniture inside is also for sale.)
- Columbia University is permanently cutting its requirement that applicants submit SAT or ACT scores.
- New York Times book critic Michiko Kakutani has some deep thoughts about Flaco the Owl.
- The marketing team behind Scream 6 is sending people out into public wearing that famous spooky mask in cities across the country, causing unsuspecting civilians to freak out and call 911.
- Former Lakers guard (and Brooklyn native) Smush Parker is attempting the extremely rare post-playing career transition to becoming an NBA referee.
- Alex Murdaugh, once a prominent South Carolina lawyer, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday after being convicted of killing his wife and son.
- A high-tech scan of the Pyramid of Khufu at Giza revealed a previously undiscovered 30-foot-long tunnel inside, and nobody knows what it was for.
- The cool new thing on TikTok is to eat an orange while you're showering because it smells good and has other mental health benefits.
- The Nasaissance is underway.
- Brunch sucks.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, BACK it up: