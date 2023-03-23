Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the spring shrimp have arrived in the Hudson River. Here's what else is happening:
- Dan Rossi, the 73-year-old disabled veteran known as the "Hot Dog King of New York," is still sleeping in his van every night to hold onto his coveted vending spot in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art while the city continues to deny him the right to leave his cart there overnight.
- Some state lawmakers want to raise the speed limit on the New York State Thruway from 65 to 70 m.p.h. because people are doing 80 anyway.
- A guy fishing in Jamaica Bay yesterday found a bag containing three rifles, which led authorities to discover another 14 handguns underwater nearby.
- Banks across New York City are starting to close their ATM vestibules overnight and increase security after a series of robberies and assaults.
- Atlantic City is moving forward with a proposal to turn a shuttered airport into a Formula 1 track, along with a condo-and-retail complex.
- Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul, Soulja Boy, Akon and other celebrities have been charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission for illegally promoting cryptocurrencies.
- College basketball stars keep swearing during their post-game interviews, but apparently it's okay as long as the games are on TruTV or TBS and not a network broadcast.
- Your life might be better if you choose to enjoy and appreciate things you once thought were boring.
