It's Thursday morning in New York City where you can get a free pair of Yankees tickets by helping beautify the Bronx.

As part of the Sanitation Foundation's volunteer summer clean-up series, participants who attend one of six clean-up events hosted by the organization, which will incorporate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop into their efforts this summer, are eligible for tickets to a Yankees game. Sounds like a good deal to me.

