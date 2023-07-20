It's Thursday morning in New York City where you can get a free pair of Yankees tickets by helping beautify the Bronx.
As part of the Sanitation Foundation's volunteer summer clean-up series, participants who attend one of six clean-up events hosted by the organization, which will incorporate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop into their efforts this summer, are eligible for tickets to a Yankees game. Sounds like a good deal to me.
Here's what else is happening:
- Taco John’s has given up its trademark on the phrase “Taco Tuesday,” which they’ve held for 34 years, to avoid a court battle with Taco Bell over usage rights.
- Count yourself lucky if you are one of the rare few who never developed symptoms after contracting COVID-19, but know that also means scientists think you may be a mutant.
- You may have tried playing pickleball, but have you tried padel? A venue to play and learn the fast-growing, Mexican racket sport is opening in Dumbo next month.
- Goodbye to legacy admissions at Wesleyan University in Connecticut. The college announced Wednesday that future students can no longer rely on kinship for their admissions decision.
- NYC public libraries are giving away 15,000 free books this summer for young readers throughout the city.
- Apple is reportedly working on their own AI software to rival OpenAI’s, but how exactly it’ll be released to consumers remains unclear.
- New Yorkers really love getting high. State regulators said about 2.7 million people in the state use cannabis at least once a month.
- And finally, anyone want a rabbit?