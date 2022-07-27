Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where bacon, egg and cheeses are getting more expensive. Here's what else is happening:
- Into the Woods, the Broadway production that's now at the Al Hirschfeld Theater, lost its giant promotional rooftop boot.
- SUNY Purchase is changing the name of the dorm known as "Big Haus" — which was the result of a student naming effort in 1989 — because it's evocative of prison.
- The rapper and Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T is opening a cannabis dispensary in Jersey City.
- The Mega Millions jackpot has hit $1 billion.
- "It won’t stop, but we’re going to make it as painful as possible and unenjoyable as possible for those involved," said the son of a 9/11 victim who's planning to protest the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament being held this weekend at Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
- Speaking of Saudi Arabia, the kingdom appears to be building a long-ass skyscraper called The Line that'll be its own contained indoor city.
- Usher admitted that he's sad his song "Climax" wasn't a bigger hit.
- Paper straws and compostable sporks are out, the new thing is edible cups, straws and utensils.
- Should rich Millennial tech-and-finance people be spending more money on funding the work of Millennial starving artists?
- Tony Dow, the actor who played Wally on Leave it to Beaver, is not dead — his wife just mistakenly thought he was (he's in hospice) and told his manager, who then posted on Facebook that he'd died.
- Chris Cuomo got a new job as a primetime host on NewsNation (??).
- And finally, gotta get your fiber:
Thank you.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/zseoop1sLQ— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 26, 2022