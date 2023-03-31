Good Friday morning in New York City, where Wall Street bonus season was better than expected. Here's what else is happening:
- Decades after the height of mass incarceration, when young people were being locked up for possessing tiny amounts of crack, New York prisons are now filled with ostensibly harmless inmates in their 50s and 60s — and those who've been released have faced the near impossible challenge of trying to find an affordable apartment.
- Early reviews are in: Subway station agents like being able to walk around outside their booths, because it breaks up the boredom and makes the work day go by faster.
- MoMA has apologized for kicking out a Black woman who was visiting a new exhibition called "Black Power Naps" — an installation about the challenges of finding rest as a Black person — after she said a white woman entered the exhibition, started heckling and eventually called her "aggressive" after she asked this white woman to knock it off.
- Congrats to Downtown Metuchen for being named a co-winner of the Great American Main Street Award.
- "Between 2015 and 2017, more than 68,000 toilets were built in China in what became known as the 'Toilet Revolution,' with a directive from the government to keep toilets clean.": Why can't we have a public toilet revolution?
- Celebrities and other rich people are increasingly hiring $600/hr private judges to handle their divorces away from the public eye.
- R.I.P. Brian “Brizz” Gillis, the third member of boy band LFO (Lyte Funky Ones) who has died.
- Meet Samantha Ramsdell, a British comedian who has built a huge social media following with skits centered around her large mouth, which has officially been declared the largest woman's mouth in the world by Guinness.
- Justice for people who knit during meetings.
