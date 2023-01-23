Good Monday morning in New York City, where the mayor has his own newsletter now. Here's what else is happening:
- "Is it any surprise that Queen Kathy cooks on her gas stove when she flies around on private planes?": New York Republican Committee Chair Nick Langworthy and other state Republicans say they're outraged that the executive mansion has a gas stove while Gov. Kathy Hochul tries pushing the state towards electrification.
- Drake's concert at the Apollo Theater yesterday had to stop for 15 minutes after an audience member fell from the second tier balcony onto the mezzanine (but somehow didn't get injured).
- After a previous announcement that Delmonico's was reopening in Lower Manhattan after its three-year closure, the restaurant's Instagram account claims that it isn't reopening and accuses former employees of trying to use the name without permission.
- Beatbox House, a five-piece beatboxing crew from Brooklyn, is traveling to Singapore and Indonesia later this month as part of an official U.S. State Department outreach program.
- In other State Department news, Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that all official documents will now use the sans-serif font Calibri instead of Times New Roman.
- "Opera is annoying": 7-Eleven franchises across the country, including the one by the Port Authority Bus Terminal, are blasting opera music outside in an effort to keep homeless people from hanging around.
- Gay fans of Beyoncé are upset that the singer accepted a $24 million check to perform in Dubai, where homosexual acts are punishable by death.
- The White Lotus theme song continued its reign of terror at a live Diplo club set in Park City over the weekend.
- Speaking of HBO shows with notable theme songs, here's one trans woman's tale of embracing Entourage, seemingly against all odds.
- Gone are the days when you could complete a transaction and not be immediately asked by the merchant to rate, review or fill out a survey about the product and/or experience.
- Hot girls drink vermouth and soda, according to a 27-year-old on TikTok.
