Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where Gramercy Park residents do not appreciate their new Citi Bike dock. Here's what else is happening:
- We're giving Gothamist a makeover next week and testing the new design starting tomorrow. This means some changes to commenting access. Read more here.
- Lee Zeldin first said he wanted five debates, but Kathy Hochul agreed to one debate, and then Zeldin said he wouldn't do that debate, so now it's unclear when the two gubernatorial candidates will debate each other, if at all.
- Rent increases are scheduled to take effect next month for the city's roughly one million rent-stabilized apartments.
- Given the city's dire shortage of affordable housing, both advocates and real estate developers are now taking aim at the longstanding precedent of letting City Councilmembers effectively veto zoning changes in their district that would allow new units to get built.
- The NYPD said a Queens man who allegedly robbed a RiteAid and then stole a car to get away crashed said car into a KFC near St. John's university.
- New York City's spotted lanternflies are going to leave or die by November once it gets too chilly, but this summer of smushing them — and admiring them – has been fun.
- An Axios analysis found that 9 of the 10 fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S. are getting significantly hotter and face elevated risks of drought, extreme heat and overloading their power grids.
- NASA succeeded yesterday at getting its spacecraft to bump into that asteroid.
- Queen Elizabeth's corgis were reportedly in the room with her when she died.
- Congrats to wrestler John Cena for setting a Guinness World Record by granting 650 wishes through the Make-A-Wish foundation.
- Survivor is back for its 43rd (!) season.
- The new TikTok trend is sunning your butthole because it allegedly gives you energy.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, "sound on," as they say:
Cow tries to sleep on dog bed pic.twitter.com/wVtUUlQkkK— Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) September 27, 2022