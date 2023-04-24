Good Monday morning in New York City, home of the It Girl. Here's what's happening:
- Under an agreement with a federal court back in 2019, NYCHA pledged to reduce its rat population by 50%, pour concrete over all its dirt-floored basements and increase the speed at which it responds to rat complaints — and none of that has been accomplished. Does the city's new Rat Czar stand a chance at this?
- Muslim girls at Stuyvesant High School are pushing back against a recent move that eliminated girls-only swim classes. (The school requires swim classes in order to graduate with full honors.)
- "You see her going around, she clearly had a camera, but what does that actually do? ... It’s not preventative. She’s gonna do what you could do — call 911.": LeFrak City residents weren't impressed with Rosie, the robotic snitch on wheels that the NYPD now plans to use elsewhere in the city.
- Conor Skelding, a politics and government reporter at the New York Post, has died of cancer at the age of 31.
- Jury selection begins at a Manhattan federal court this week in the civil case involving E. Jean Carroll's allegation that Donald Trump raped her in a department store in 1990.
- Spotted lanternflies are expected to hit New York City early this season, thanks to the warm winter and spring.
- Someone bought a plot of sand on a dredged-up island in Dubai for $34 million.
- Matthew Perry said future printings of his memoir will no longer contain the comment suggesting that Keanu Reeves isn't talented.
- And finally, we need more of these kinds of robots: