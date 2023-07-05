Welcome to Wednesday in New York City where our former Mayor Bill de Blasio and wife, Chirlane McCray, are separating.
Now's your time to slide into de Blasio's DMs if you've ever had an inkling to do so. Though not divorcing, the pair decided to date other people, they told the New York Times, with McCray adding that she just wants to "have fun."
Here's what else is happening:
- An annual, unofficial fireworks show on Long Island was canceled this year after police arrested the organizer for illegal possession and storage of hundreds of fireworks.
- Flying cars — the ultimate sign of living in the future — may soon become a reality. A California-based company received special approval to test-fly its car, priced at $300,000, in limited locations.
- Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is poised to be a record-breaking show garnering a whopping $1 billion in sales.
- Officials are trying to figure out how cocaine got inside of the White House prompting an evacuation on Sunday.
- Turner Classic Movies, a brand known for its collection and preservation of films, has a deeply loyal fan base which includes big names in Hollywood. That fan base may have saved the channel from a dismal fate.
- Maybe don’t use AI to predict your future. Or at least don’t take its predictions too seriously.
- Gen Z doesn't want red meat. Taco Bell is listening.
- And finally, the sweetest helper: