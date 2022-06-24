Good Morning and happy national take your dog to work day. If you participate, I expect to see photos in the comments. Today’s your last day with me, James is back on Monday. Here are some tabs to open:
- Complaints about helicopter noise in New York City have gone up in the last few years, partially because of an increase in wealthy commuters taking helicopters to airports or the Hamptons. The New York City Council introduced a bill last week that would ban helicopters used for tourism or long-distance travel from city-owned heliports.
- New York City is expanding support for transgender students as other parts of the country are very much not.
- Gov. Hochul signed “Alyssa’s Law” which requires state school districts to “consider” installing silent panic alarms in school buildings that alert law enforcement when there’s an active shooter on school grounds.
- Curbed’s Alissa Walker on the theatric dirt bike crushing: “So if we’re doing street-safety spectacle, why not crush some SUVs instead? If an SUV hits you, your chances of being killed are two to three times higher than if you’re hit by a regular-size passenger car.”
- If you can, please avoid needing major jaw surgery.
- In streaming news: Netflix laid off roughly 300 people yesterday, just under 3% of its global staff. And there are changes coming at HBO, including a possible rebrand that folds HBO Max and Discovery+ into one app. I’m a little excited to be able to watch The Sopranos and House Hunters in one place.
- There is a rare planetary alignment happening right now that wont happen again until 2040.
- Here I am springing into the weekend:
The fastest cat in the world who has mastered the crouching start.pic.twitter.com/gJlxOxElok— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) June 23, 2022