Good Monday morning in New York City, where holiday counterfeit purse shopping is in full swing on Canal Street. Here's what else is happening:
- In a new report from New York City's Administration for Children's Services, case workers at the agency admitted that Black and brown parents are more likely to be overpoliced, while white parents are often "presumed to be innocent."
- Data from New York City's health department indicates that the Bronx has suffered the highest rates of long COVID of any borough, and Hispanic New Yorkers report more long COVID cases than any other racial group.
- Moynihan Train Hall remains a horrible transit hub for people who like to sit down while they wait.
- In New Jersey's competitive 7th congressional district race earlier this month, someone voted for "Your Mom."
- Demonstrators in Beijing who are fed up with China's COVID lockdown policies have been in the street chanting "I wanna see a movie!"
- Gen-Xers are trying to make menopause cool.
- Speaking of Gen-X, this week's issue of The New Yorker includes a long profile of Metallica, who've been touring for 41 years now.
- The cryptocurrency meltdown has hit Miami's nightclub scene particularly hard.
- Man’s Search for Meaning, Victor Frankl's 1946 Holocaust memoir, has become really popular in the self-help Pinterest space.
