Good Thursday morning in New York City, which is a short-ish train ride away from Maplewood, New Jersey, where you can now buy legal weed. Here's what else is happening:
- Two men who worked with Steve Bannon to allegedly scam people donating to Trump's border wall — but who weren't pardoned, like Bannon was — are expected to plead guilty in a federal court in Manhattan today.
- Lauren Pazienza, the Long Islander who's accused of shoving an 87-year-old woman to her death on a Chelsea sidewalk, has formally been indicted by a grand jury.
- Syracuse police say they're reviewing an incident captured in a viral video that appears to show cops restraining a young boy and putting him in the back of a squad car for allegedly stealing a bag of chips.
- The pre-taped episode of The Masked Singer that aired last night confirmed the rumor: Rudy Giuliani did perform in a rooster suit, and judge Ken Jeong did walk off the stage in disgust. (Also, fellow judge Nicole Scherzinger thought he was Robert Duval.)
- Piers Morgan said that Donald Trump got sweaty and mad and walked out of an interview with him after being asked about his stolen election claims.
- Robert Morse, the two-time Tony winner who played Bert Cooper on Mad Men, has died at the age of 90.
- The fracas over Disney and its opposition to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law has dredged up scrutiny over the fact that Disney World physically exists in a special district with (to an extent) its own governance and tax rules.
- Barack and Michelle Obama are ending their exclusive deal with Spotify to make podcasts that not enough people listened to.
- Stephen King microwaves salmon.
