Good Friday morning in New York City, where just seven Black students were accepted into Stuyvesant High School. Here’s what else is happening:
- When Billy Joel ends his decadelong Madison Square Garden residency next year, will he go full retiree and leave Long Island for Florida?
- This won't solve the affordability issue, but the price of Joan Didion’s Upper East Side apartment was slashed by $1 million after it was on the market for half a year with no takers. (The new price is $6.5 million.)
- Some city public school students were allegedly served chicken tenders with bones, plastic and metal inside courtesy of a meat supplier who offered bribes to keep quiet about the quality.
- With Daniel Penny’s case in the killing of Jordan Neely now before a Manhattan grand jury, the New York Times’ Andy Newman sat down with Columbia Journalism Review to discuss covering Neely’s death.
- Not all of the city’s hottest new restaurants are impossible to get reservations for.
- This small New Jersey news outlet considers itself "like milk" for the Chinese community in a growing ethnic media market.
