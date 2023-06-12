Good Monday morning, New York City, where one man is on a mission to tackle the noisiness of pickleball. Here’s what else is happening:
- A couple is suing the city for allegedly wrongfully tearing down their elaborate, $90,000 outdoor dining shed, leaving them in a financial hole.
- United Airlines will be upgrading their inflight entertainment with 4K OLED TVs that have bluetooth connectivity, so no more searching for wired headphones when you fly.
- An anti-abortion organization is facing a lawsuit from the New York attorney general, who wants to keep its members at least 30 feet from health care clinics after some of the group were arrested for blocking access to the facilities.
- Conservatives are mad at Cracker Barrel for showing their support for Pride Month. The ‘Texas Family Project’ was outraged by the restaurant chain’s messaging, saying: “A once family friendly establishment has caved to the mob.”
- It was a rough weekend for animal deaths. A moose wandering at a Connecticut airport was killed by environmental officials.
- And at the Belmont Stakes, two horses were euthanized within 24 hours after they were injured.
- In happier animal news, these cats are hard at work keeping NYC breweries safe from vermin.
- Cats: they have so many jobs. Breweries, bodegas and…cereal promoters. Tony the Tiger made an appearance at the Tony Awards to hand out consolation cereal bowls for the night’s losers.
- And finally, another cat hard at work: