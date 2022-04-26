Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where nobody is picking up the dog poop. Here's what else is happening:
- With Midtown office buildings remaining empty for the foreseeable future, Times Square is doubling down on becoming Las Vegas.
- New York City could be missing $75 million in revenue from traffic fines that never got issued because of drivers who bend or obscure their license plates.
- A new Monmouth poll found that a majority of New Jersey residents think the state is a good place to live, but at the same time, a majority of New Jersey residents want to move somewhere else.
- Martha Stewart charged people a lot of money to shop at her expensive Westchester yard sale, like a boss.
- Today in this thing where an urbane news outlet asks an unvaccinated person with COVID if they have regrets: The Times introduces us to a New Jersey cop who admits he "wouldn't have gotten as sick" if he hadn't avoided his shots. (Instead, he was hospitalized for 49 days.)
- Democrats in Albany have blocked a push to re-rename the Mario Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee Bridge.
- The FDA keeps fielding complaints about people getting diarrhea from Lucky Charms, though no scientific evidence has emerged suggesting that the marshmallow cereal is the cause.
- Critics schmitics, Beanie Feldstein's brother thought she was great in Funny Girl.
- And finally, cozy pals:
