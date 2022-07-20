Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where WFHers are running their air conditioners and wreaking havoc on the power grid. Here's what else is happening:
- An FDNY marine unit on Tuesday saved a pitbull that had been thrown off a bridge into the Harlem River.
- The funeral for Ivana Trump is being held today at St Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on the Upper East Side. It's unclear if Donald Trump is attending.
- The New York Comptroller's office is sitting on $17.5 billion in unclaimed cash and it maintains a website where you can search to see if any of that money is yours. (If, for example, an employer ever sent you a paycheck to an old address, the comptroller is holding onto it for you.)
- The weed dealers of Washington Square Park posed for a group portrait in New York magazine.
- The race crew for the Tour de France is dousing certain parts of the course with cold water to keep the pavement from melting.
- The Times style section has come out against summer 2022.
- A point against summer 2022: Airlines are losing everyone's luggage, which is why this has become the Summer of the AirTag.
- A point for summer 2022: stocks are going up again.
- No points awarded: This British woman went ahead with her wedding, even though she tested positive for COVID-19, because it was expensive to book everything and she couldn't get a refund.
- Today is a good day to reconsider the chicken caesar wrap.
- Persuasion on Netflix is bad.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, stay cool:
Relaxation at its finest...🐕⛲😍 pic.twitter.com/8AhVURidrx— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) July 20, 2022