Good Wednesday morning in New York, where progressives are trying to get Mario Cuomo's name scrubbed off the Tappan Zee Bridge. Here's what else is happening:
- A New York Post investigation found that the city has 2,500 vacant apartments meant for homeless New Yorkers that haven't been filled because a team of only six bureaucrats is using an analog system to try to fill them.
- In New York City's majority-Black zip codes, 8.48% of homeowners have fallen behind on their mortgage payments and are at risk of foreclosure now that the state's foreclosure moratorium has been lifted.
- Meet George Bratsenis, a 73-year-old career criminal with an extremely intense rap sheet who was one of the two hitmen hired to kill a political operative in New Jersey back in 2014.
- The fraud trial for former Theranos COO Sunny Balwani is finally underway.
- While lawmakers in D.C. consider making daylight saving time permanent, the brains over at the American Academy of Sleep Medicine are warning that daylight saving time actually conflicts with your natural circadian rhythms and can lead to cancer and other serious problems, and we should instead be trying to make standard time permanent.
- Rupert Murdoch is selling his Flatiron condos (it's a triplex plus another unit lower in the building) for $78 million.
- The new aesthetic, according to i-D, is "night luxe," which appears to involve wearing black silk outfits and drinking champagne ... at night.
- Miley Cyrus' tour plane got hit by lightning and had to make an emergency landing in Paraguay, but everyone's safe.
- And finally, spinnin':
“Guys, help me” 😅 pic.twitter.com/b9pIEpefqn— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 22, 2022